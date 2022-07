The city of Austin is home to dozens of high-quality eateries specializing in Texas BBQ, but perhaps no neighborhood in the Lone Star capital boasts a greater density of excellent barbecue joints than East Austin. The legendary Franklin Barbecue (and its famous parking lot "tailgating parties", where diners start setting up lawn chairs in the early morning and wait all day for Franklin to open its doors) can be found in this part of town, but if you're yearning for phenomenal BBQ without a serious wait, East Austin has plenty of other options. A prime example is located just down the street from Franklin: Micklethwait Craft Meats, one of the absolute best barbecue destinations in East Austin (and in Austin in general). Micklethwait's charming outdoor picnic tables, on-site "icehouse", and brisket, sausage, and ribs earn accolades from critics, locals, and visitors alike.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO