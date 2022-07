“The Gray Man” is Netflix’s biggest action movie to date (its budget is said to be more than $200 million) – and one of its best. The new Russo Brothers movie stars Ryan Gosling as the shadowy agent of the title, who gets involved in a job gone wrong and soon finds himself being hunted by Chris Evans as a mustachioed psychopath. There’s some truly harrowing spy-versus-spy action and some nice emotional beats as well. It’s so satisfying, in fact, that it might leave you hankering for some more action movies you can only find on Netflix.

