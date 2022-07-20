ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Automatic voter registration comes to Maine

By WMTW
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WMTW) - Automatic voter registration is being implemented in Maine this week. Ceremonies are being held at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches in Scarborough, Bangor and Caribou this week. Automatic voter registration was passed into law and signed by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019. Maine is the 22nd...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 2

Related
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills declare August 6-7 as Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A declaration at the Blaine House, Friday, for a wild fruit known as a signature product of Maine. “Be it resolved that I, Janet Mills, the Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 6 &7 as Wild Blueberry Weekend,” said Governor Mills.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is There A Creamer Shortage in Maine?

Good day everyone, I have a complaint. Or maybe it's more of a concern? Whatever it is, something has gone array because things are started to disappear in my city and surrounding towns. I was determined yesterday to go on a mission. What was this mission you ask? I was...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Officials celebrate new voter registration with a ribbon cutting

BANGOR — Electronic voter registration is now available at BMVs across Maine. Thursday morning, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bangor’s BMV to celebrate the new program. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Representative Laura Lupica of Bangor were in attendance to demonstrate the new process. Bellows says...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
Bangor, ME
Elections
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Maine State
Maine Elections
Scarborough, ME
Government
wabi.tv

Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board has rejected the latest effort to delay or kill a one billion dollar power line. The next hurdle for the New England Clean Energy Connect project lies with the state Supreme Court. The Board of Environmental Protection unanimously...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine diverts $20M for climate change adaptation

(The Center Square) – Maine cities and towns are getting another tranche of federal money from the state to help harden their infrastructure against the impact of climate change. The state Department of Transportation this week awarded more than $20 million in grants to 13 communities across the state...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone

Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shenna Bellows
Person
Janet Mills
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills holding event TODAY to celebrate blueberries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills is hosting an event Friday morning in Augusta to declare the weekend of Auguest 6th as Wild Blueberry weekend. This would be the second year for the event. Governor Mills and Patricia Kontur, the Director of Special Projects for the Wild Blueberry Commission...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Election Local#Caribou#Bmv#General Election
92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

56,000 Maine students are eligible for pandemic EBT cards

STATEWIDE — Thousands of Maine families may be qualified for help with groceries and they may not even know it. A non-profit named Full Plates Full Potential is encouraging Maine families to secure a pandemic EBT card for their child through their school’s meal benefit program. While it...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wabi.tv

Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days. His family, law enforcement and...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

What is Going On at the Brewer Municipal Pool?

A hot and humid stretch that we are going through right now has everybody looking for relief. If your kids are freaking out about the heat, we feel for you. And if you thought of taking them for a swim at the Brewer Municipal Pool, oh oh, it is closed. It is currently being repaired.
BREWER, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy