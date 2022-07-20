ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Milton man killed in Holmes County wreck

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Milton man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Holmes County Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old man was heading east on Interstate 10 near the Highway 79 interchange when for some unknown reason he traveled into the median and lost control, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a news release.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and ended up in the median. Troopers and Holmes County Sheriffs’ deputies and other first responders responded to the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

The man was not wearing a helmet, troopers wrote.

