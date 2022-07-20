ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ben Affleck lists date of divorce as exactly 9 years before J.Lo wedding

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Ben Affleck strangely listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years to the day before he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

The “Deep Water” star wrote in an affidavit of application for a marriage license on July 16, 2022, that he and the “Alias” alum divorced on July 16, 2013, Us Weekly reported Tuesday.

However, Affleck, 49, and Garner, 50, did not announce that they were separating until June 2015 and did not file for divorce until April 2017. They finalized their divorce less than a year later in October 2018.

Ben Affleck listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years before his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez, meanwhile, reportedly listed her date of divorce from ex Marc Anthony as July 1, 2011, but they did not finalize the case until June 2014.

The “Marry Me” star, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Anthony, 53, while Affleck co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel 10, with Garner.

Page Six confirmed Sunday that Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot in a surprise Vegas ceremony the night before, which Lopez later confirmed with photos and a heartfelt tribute to love in her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

The “Hustlers” actress and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, who changed her name to Jennifer Affleck on her marriage license, revealed she held onto a dress from an “old movie” to marry the love of her life.

Lopez actually wore two different looks for her nuptials, one of which was a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train along with a matching lace-trimmed veil from Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection.

The “Deep Water” star and the “Alias” alum finalized their divorce in 2018.
Affleck wore a white tux from his own closet, Lopez shared, as the couple exchanged “ the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives” at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

Despite the quickie wedding, the newlyweds, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s , are still planning a multi-day celebration in Georgia to celebrate with those nearest and dearest to them.

