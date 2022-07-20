ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
67-year-old Dell Clark dead, 40-year-old Jeremy King in critical condition after a wreck in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 67-year-old Dell Clark, of Neck City, Missouri, as the man who lost his life and 40-year-old Jeremy King, of Troy, Tennessee, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck that also injured several other people late Monday night in West Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal four-vehicle pile-up took place on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway [...]

