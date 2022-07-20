ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Ulta store targeted for theft for second time in two days; 2 arrested

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESTIN, Fla. -- For the second time in two days, multiple people tried to steal from a Destin Ulta store. The first incident happened Sunday evening at the store...

weartv.com

WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

$6K in perfume stolen from Fort Walton Beach Ulta

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Police reports sent to WKRG News 5 reveal criminals stole 64 bottles of name-brand perfume and cologne this year from the Ulta Beauty store in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an increase in retail thefts across the region, including multiple theft attempts and arrests at the Destin Ulta store.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Third man arrested after Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A third man has now been arrested following Tuesday’s shooting in Panama City Beach. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Jordan Lee Crawford Thursday night on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender in Bay County.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen sailboat from Destin washes up on Pensacola Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Atmore man and Florida woman killed in Creola crash

CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
CREOLA, AL
AL.com

Alabama man, Florida woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities say

An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

19-year-old wanted for triple-shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide for a shooting earlier this year in Escambia County. Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Traekese Devon Calhoun. Deputies say he's wanted for a shooting on May 4 on the 30-block of Besma Drive. Calhoun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
ATMORE, AL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Bobcat rescued on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery. Bear Creek Feline Center is now...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Teenagers caught breaking into cars in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview K9 officer Dean spotted two teenagers allegedly breaking into cars on July 20. Police said a tip from a resident came in around 3 a.m. The man said two people were trying to break into cars on Eisenhower Drive, off Stillwell Blvd. About 5 minutes after the call, police said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

