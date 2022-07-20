Sun City Center Woman Arrested After Burning 10-Year-Old With A Hot Pot For Punishment

Jennifer Nicole Posey, 29

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Sun City Center woman is facing charges after burning a child as a form of discipline. Jennifer Posey, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19, by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 26, Posey was responsible for supervising a 10-year-old and two additional juveniles. After making the victim instant ramen on the stovetop, the victim was playing with one of the other juveniles, pretending to spill a bowl of hot ramen on her.

In an attempt to teach the child a lesson, Posey took a hot pot, which had been used to heat the ramen approximately two minutes prior, and pressed it against the victim’s arm. The victim suffered an approximately four-inch burn.

Posey admitted to the offense to HCSO detectives and was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Child Abuse.

“Children will be children, but an adult should know better than to use such great physical punishment to try to correct their bad behavior. This suspect’s actions were intentional, unacceptable, and she will now face the consequences for inflicting unnecessary pain on a helpless child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

In the news: Florida Man Threatens To “Shoot Up & Burn Down” Subway When Told He Needed To Pay With Cash

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement