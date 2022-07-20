ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City Center, FL

Sun City Center Woman Arrested After Burning 10-Year-Old With A Hot Pot For Punishment

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3NYs_0gmFdwmr00
Jennifer Nicole Posey, 29

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Sun City Center woman is facing charges after burning a child as a form of discipline. Jennifer Posey, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19, by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 26, Posey was responsible for supervising a 10-year-old and two additional juveniles. After making the victim instant ramen on the stovetop, the victim was playing with one of the other juveniles, pretending to spill a bowl of hot ramen on her.

In an attempt to teach the child a lesson, Posey took a hot pot, which had been used to heat the ramen approximately two minutes prior, and pressed it against the victim’s arm. The victim suffered an approximately four-inch burn.

Posey admitted to the offense to HCSO detectives and was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Child Abuse.

“Children will be children, but an adult should know better than to use such great physical punishment to try to correct their bad behavior. This suspect’s actions were intentional, unacceptable, and she will now face the consequences for inflicting unnecessary pain on a helpless child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

In the news: Florida Man Threatens To “Shoot Up & Burn Down” Subway When Told He Needed To Pay With Cash

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 11

John Wallace
3d ago

Nothing less than removal of her child from her and jail time. A stiff sentence.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Sun City Center, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Shooting At Tampa Apartment Complex

  TAMAP, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, the complainant called HCSO to report an
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Pot#City Center#Instant Ramen#Violent Crime#Hcso#National Headlines#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Sarasota County couple arrested in Michigan, accused of drug trafficking

A Sarasota County couple were arrested in Michigan in May after law enforcement says they fled Florida drug charges. According to the North Port Police Department, a special enforcement team officer tried to pull over Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend and passenger Nichole Williams (ages not provided by law enforcement) on May 31. Carpenter drove away before abandoning the vehicle and running off on foot. When the vehicle was recovered, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine packaged for sale were located inside, along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy