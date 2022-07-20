Indiana woman sentenced for stealing truck and firearm in Kentucky

Wood Gavel Standing Front Of the Kentucky Flag (Getty) (Getty Images)

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — An Indiana woman is facing jail time after being sentenced for stealing a truck and firearm in eastern Kentucky.

Tiffany Miller, 38, of Auburn, Indiana was sentenced on July 14 to 240 months in federal prison for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records, Miller stole a firearm from Timothy Cornett and a truck from Winford Cornett in Knott County during the early morning hours of July 10, 2021.

Authorities with KSP post 13 in Hazard said they responded to the thefts and engaged in a vehicle pursuit of Miller. She refused to exit the vehicle and ultimately shot a trooper in the shoulder with the stolen firearm.

Official court documents stated that it took multiple KSP officers to place Miller in custody, that she was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, and had arrest warrants in Indiana.

Miller was sentenced to 240 months on multiple charges including possession of a stolen firearm and vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.