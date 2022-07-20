The Daily Biotech Pulse: CDC AdComm Backs Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, European Approval For PTC Therapeutics' Gene Therapy, Merck's Keytruda Flunks In Head, Neck Cancer Study

America's next COVID collapse seemed to be virtually clean not so long ago. It's possible that the number of cases may climb if the weather becomes cold and dry and more people stay indoors. On the other hand, Pfizer and Moderna, on the other hand, were already working on the first retooled American COVID vaccines, better suited to Omicron and its offshoots, and a fresh immunisation campaign was underway. If just one COVID injection every year could be matched to the season's circulating strains, rather than three, four, or even five doses in quick succession, maybe Americans could have a single COVID shot every year. "The first chance to routinely COVID vaccinations," says Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and simultaneously reinvigorate the country's fading enthusiasm for immunizations.

4 DAYS AGO