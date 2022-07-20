ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CDC AdComm Backs Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, European Approval For PTC Therapeutics' Gene Therapy, Merck's Keytruda Flunks In Head, Neck Cancer Study

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee. Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

CDC Director: Recommends Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

This decision follows votes to allow the vaccine to be indicated for prevention of the virus in adults 18 years and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gave her approval to recommend authorizing the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for use in preventing the virus in adults 18 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Antibodies After 1 and 2 Pfizer Vaccine Boosters

This Israeli study found 3 and 4 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech bolstered antibody titers in adults 60 and older. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, though still effective against severe or fatal disease, are known to wane over time. This is exacerbated by the emergence of new, highly infectious variants, such as Delta and Omicron.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

COVID-19 boosters for omicron are coming this fall. That may be too late to fight the BA.5 variant

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the virus mutate with stunning regularity as it circles the globe. Currently, the omicron variant of the pathogen, as well as its subvariants—tweaks to the virus’s genetic material that change its composition and can make it more infectious, contagious, or cause more serious disease—are infecting the most people. More than 75% of new U.S. cases are now linked to the BA.5 variant of omicron alone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Cdc#Colorectal Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#The Daily Biotech Pulse#European#Keytruda Flunks#Novavax Inc#Prader Willi#Study C602#Vbl Therapeutics Plummet
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study

July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1390 Granite City Sports

New Approved Drug That Fights Covid-19 Could Save Lives

The FDA has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe a new drug called Paxlovid to eligible patients ages 12 and older with certain limitations. Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral Paxlovid, to help certain patients that are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, once they test positive.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Patients At Higher Risk Of Developing Heart Disease and Diabetes Within Three Months, New Study Suggests

Patients who contract COVID-19 face a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, particularly in the three months following infection, according to a new study. Scientists increasingly recognise COVID-19 as a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the body by triggering pathways that cause inflammation. Researchers from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

COVID-19 Virus Might Use Tunneling Nanotubes To Enter The Brain

COVID-19 doesn’t just affect your lungs, it also has neurological aspects. But how its virus, SARS-CoV-2, spread to the brain is something that doesn’t have a simple explanation. Using a mixture of human and animal cells, a team from the Institut Pasteur suggests that the virus might travel via tunneling nanotubes and infect neurons in the brain.
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Scientists Warn Against Repeated Re-Use of Masks for at-Risk Group

Researchers have suggested that people with compromised immune systems should avoid re-using face masks due to germ growth. The finding was made as part of a Japanese study into face mask hygiene. In the study, the researchers surveyed 109 people on their face mask usage and collected bacteria and fungi samples from both the inner and outer sides of their masks.
SCIENCE
john wick

There will be new vaccines for COVID available in the fall of this year

America's next COVID collapse seemed to be virtually clean not so long ago. It's possible that the number of cases may climb if the weather becomes cold and dry and more people stay indoors. On the other hand, Pfizer and Moderna, on the other hand, were already working on the first retooled American COVID vaccines, better suited to Omicron and its offshoots, and a fresh immunisation campaign was underway. If just one COVID injection every year could be matched to the season's circulating strains, rather than three, four, or even five doses in quick succession, maybe Americans could have a single COVID shot every year. "The first chance to routinely COVID vaccinations," says Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and simultaneously reinvigorate the country's fading enthusiasm for immunizations.
MedicalXpress

Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines offer high protection against severe COVID-19, 6 months after second doses

Protection against severe COVID-19 by two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines remained high up to six months after second doses, finds new research which analysed NHS health record data on over seven million adults. Reassuringly, the University of Bristol-led study published in The BMJ today, found protection in older adults aged over 65 years, and in clinically vulnerable adults.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Weather Channel

Existing COVID Booster Doses Offer Sufficient Protection Against Severe Disease Despite Evolving Omicron Strains: Study

Although Omicron sub-variants have evolved to evade antibody responses from the primary COVID-19 vaccine series, a new laboratory study suggests existing booster doses may elicit sufficient immune protection against severe disease from the highly transmissible strain. Omicron has dramatically diverged from the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. It consists of several sublineages,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Simultaneous flu vaccine, COVID-19 booster safe

Simultaneous administration of COVID-19 mRNA booster and influenza vaccines may increase the likelihood of systemic reactions, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Network Open. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues evaluated adverse events and health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy