The Salem PD gets a new officer in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers as Marlena tries to help Lucas make a breakthrough in the hopes of discovering who really killed Abigail!. Meeting with Jada at the Brady Pub, Rafe extends his hand. “Welcome to Salem PD,” he smiles as she gets up to shake his hand. And the local cops could certainly use some help as they try to solve the mystery of Abigail’s brutal murder. Lucas has been arrested for the crime, but as he was blackout drunk on the night of the killing, he can’t be sure if he’s guilty or innocent.

