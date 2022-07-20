Browns Can Make Playoffs Despite a Deshaun Watson Suspension

Photo of football on fieldPhoto by David Adamson (Unsplash) In recent news, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspension is now expected to be between two and eight games.
With Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Cleveland Browns will bring in a few quarterbacks for a workout this week. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen among others. As of now, Jacoby Brissett will...
The Cleveland Browns are adding another quarterback to their roster as they await the expected suspension of Deshaun Watson. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Josh Rosen is signing a one-year deal to join the Browns. Rosen, 25, will join his sixth NFL team since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals...
The Cleveland Browns have added another quarterback to their roster. Cleveland on Thursday signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal. The news comes the same day the Browns worked out both Rosen and A.J. McCarron. Cleveland is likely anticipating a significant suspension coming for Deshaun Watson. They...
- No, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade doesn't make sense for the Houston Texans. That's how easy the question asked by Texans fans should be entering training camp. Of course, it's the NFL and nothing is ever a breeze. Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end....
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!
Comments / 0