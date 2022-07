(WTNH) – One 17-year-old girl from Wallingford has been working to make a difference in education by collecting books for Read to Grow. For the past 10 years, Chelsea Fitzgerald has collected more than 25,000 books to put in the hands of children here in Connecticut. As she prepares to go to college in the Fall of 2023, this is her last year doing this book drive.

