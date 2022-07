Friday is a big day for 4-H members at the Chautauqua County Fair. The annual 4-H Meat Animal Sale will get underway at noon at the fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Dave Schauman chairs the Meat Animal Sale Committee and says the 4-Hers have put a lot of work into the effort and the meat animals are looking "great." Schauman says Chautauqua County's sale has traditionally been one of the best supported ones in New York State and he hopes that's true again this year. He says 4-Hers are facing a new challenge -- inflation...

