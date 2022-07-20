ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Florida officer under investigation for drinking while driving on vacation

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Hialeah, FL - A South Florida police officer is under investigation after video surfaced of him drinking while driving on vacation last year.

The video, obtained by 7 News , allegedly shows Hialeah Police officer Jorge Garcia behind the wheel of a vehicle while holding a bottle labeled "Jack Daniels Fire."

The Hialeah Police Department's Professional Compliance Bureau tells 7 News an investigation into Garcia's alleged actions "has been initiated."

Garcia, along with several others, were captured on camera in a moving vehicle, singing along and drinking from the bottle.

The video was labeled "Alaska" and was posted to social media over a year ago.

The video was discovered on social media in June and contacted the Hialeah Police Department.

According to 7 News , more than one person sent the video to HPD.

It’s unclear how long the investigation will last.

