Florida officer under investigation for drinking while driving on vacation
Hialeah, FL - A South Florida police officer is under investigation after video surfaced of him drinking while driving on vacation last year.
The video, obtained by 7 News , allegedly shows Hialeah Police officer Jorge Garcia behind the wheel of a vehicle while holding a bottle labeled "Jack Daniels Fire."
The Hialeah Police Department's Professional Compliance Bureau tells 7 News an investigation into Garcia's alleged actions "has been initiated."
Garcia, along with several others, were captured on camera in a moving vehicle, singing along and drinking from the bottle.
The video was labeled "Alaska" and was posted to social media over a year ago.
The video was discovered on social media in June and contacted the Hialeah Police Department.
According to 7 News , more than one person sent the video to HPD.
It’s unclear how long the investigation will last.
