Atlanta, GA

“We are hungry to be even better” Hog Players represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

By Alyssa Orange
 3 days ago

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive back Jalen Catalon and Linebacker Bumper Pool joined Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Watch the interviews with the players as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Bentonville man works to help diagnose ALS sooner

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Bentonville man is dedicating his life to advocating for people with ALS and trying to help diagnose the disease sooner. "I'm a movie connoisseur," said Tommy Edward Culpepper, Jr. "I love movies.". For Culpepper, movies have always been his saving grace....
