Buy Now People on the beach and on the water at Coventry lake on a day that touched 90 degrees, more heat is predicted for the next several days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Lisicke Beach in Coventry. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

The first heat wave of the summer has arrived and the sweltering temperatures are expected to stick around for several days at least.

In response, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol, and many local towns have opened municipal buildings as cooling centers.