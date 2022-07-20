ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson advises successor not to ‘always listen to the Treasury’

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Boris Johnson said big infrastructure projects would not have been built “if we’d always listened to the Treasury” in an apparent parting shot at his former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister gave some “words of advice” to his successor during his final Commons appearance, which included: “Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

“I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.”

The jibe came ahead of the final round of voting by Tory MPs to decide which two candidates they will put forward to Conservative members waiting to choose the UK’s next prime minister.

Johnson loyalists have backed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has promised vast tax cuts while Mr Sunak has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate who wants to first get inflation under control.

Allies of the Prime Minister have blamed Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor for kickstarting the slew of departures from Government and hastening Mr Johnson’s demise.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was making a “broader point” about “investment in big infrastructure projects” in his comments about the Treasury during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked what prompted these remarks, his press secretary told reporters: “I think it’s a broader point which you heard him speak to, in terms of investment in big infrastructure projects.

“But I think you can see from what the Prime Minister and the Treasury have done over the last few years, we have invested record amounts in infrastructure.”

In his advice to his successor at PMQs, Mr Johnson also said: “Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

“And remember above all it’s not Twitter that counts, it’s the people who sent us here.”

His press secretary denied that Mr Johnson blamed Twitter for the collapse of his premiership, saying: “I think the point he was making there was every Member of Parliament is here to serve the public, and that is what they should be focused on.”

Asked about his remarks on checking the rear-view mirror, she said: “I’ll let his words speak for themselves.”

The Prime Minister signed off his final PMQs by declaring “mission largely accomplished, for now” and telling MPs: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Sunak and Truss must focus on cost of living and immigration – Tory voters

Conservative voters want Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to focus on the cost of living and immigration as they bid for the support of the party membership, a poll has found. The survey carried out by Ipsos found almost two-thirds of people who voted Conservative in 2019 said the two leadership candidates should be talking about the cost of living, while 53% said they should prioritise immigration and border security.
Key dates in the Tory leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

The Tory leadership race is hotting up, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pulling out all the stops as they go for the top job in politics. Having fought off their competitors this week, the final two candidates are each set to try and persuade Conservative party members that they should be the one to become the next prime minister.
Liz Truss
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10. On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.
BBC agrees 'substantial' damages to William and Harry's former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC after false allegations she had an affair with the Prince of Wales were made ahead of Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Alexandra Pettifer, previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at...
Putin has suffered 'epic fail' in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
Rishi Sunak promises tax cuts 'you can believe in'

Rishi Sunak on Saturday told Tory Party members that he was the only candidate telling the truth about taxation. Tax cuts have dominated discussion in the Conservative leadership contest so far, with Mr Sunak seeking to portray himself as a Thatcherite custodian of the public finances in the face of a raft of tax cuts promised by rival Liz Truss.
Cabinet minister likens HS2 to 'killer whale' for next PM
UK support for Ukraine will 'not waver', Johnson tells Zelensky

Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes
Sturgeon brands Tory leadership candidates 'hypocrites' for referendum comments

Rishi Sunak hits out at 'forces that be' backing Liz Truss

