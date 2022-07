DENVER — The man who was shot by officers after he pointed a gun at them in LoDo early Sunday has been formally charged. Six bystanders were also wounded when three officers fired a total of seven rounds at 21-year-old Jordan Waddy in the early morning hours of July 17. Denver Police (DPD) said they could not conclude specifically what caused the bystanders' injuries, but did acknowledge some victims had "through and through" injuries.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO