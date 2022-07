If you regularly spend your lunch break perusing steakhouse menus, picking out a destination for your weekend dinner outing, you may not be alone. According to Eat This, Not That, chain restaurants like Ruth's Chris and Texas Roadhouse have already posted impressive sales this year. It would seem the call of a juicy steak, and maybe a side of creamed spinach, will always be enough to get people in the doors, and well known steakhouses are reaping the benefits.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO