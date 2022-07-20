ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Kelce Is ‘Excited’ About Former Nebraska C Cam Jurgens

By Jakob Ashlin
 3 days ago

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers center Cam Jurgens was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino , 12-year veteran center Jason Kelce played a “key role” in the Eagles’ pre-draft evaluation of Jurgens.

“Although general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni indicated that Jurgens could be tested out at right guard, he projects as the team’s long-term replacement for Kelce,” Tolentino wrote. “After all, Kelce played a key role in scouting and providing his own assessment of Jurgens during the pre-draft process.”

Kelce told Tolentino that he is “excited” about Jurgens.

“I’m pretty excited about the kid,” Kelce said. “I liked him a lot. I like his tools. I like his mentality. I think I’ve looked at a few guys the past couple years when they’ve asked my opinions. He’s here obviously because [offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland and Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, all these people, watched his tape and really believe in him. I think, although he does have a lot of similar traits to me, he’s going to be his own player, and I’m looking forward to helping out any of these young guys, in particular Cam.”

Last season, Jurgens played 792 offensive snaps for the Cornhuskers, and he did not allow a single sack. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Predicting the 2022 season using ESPN's Football Power Index

Community Policy