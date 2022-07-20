Plans approved for new playground areas at ACS consolidated building

The plans for the new playground at the future Athens City Schools building have been approved.

The ACS Board members had previously reviewed the bid of $479,863 from Miracle of Kentucky and Tennessee for the Pre-K through 5th grade playgrounds at the June 29 work session.

During last week’s monthly meeting, the director’s recommendation to the board was to for them to accept the bid.

“This is just a quick reminder that we went through the city and used their bid process for their playground in their parks,” said ACS Director Robert Greene. “The designer gave us some really nice pictures of the playground to share and they look really nice ... This bid is for everything you need — the rubber flooring, the installation, the only thing this doesn’t include is the digging and that will be handled by the contractor.”

Greene noted the amount for the playground bid came back a little under what the board had originally allocated to the project.

“It was a real nice surprise there,” he expressed.

The vote to approve the bid was unanimous.

The design is planned to have a separate Pre-K playground area and a large setup that would encompass a play area for all of the kindergarten through 5th grade.

ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens noted during the June work session that the Pre-K playground will be on the west side of the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing and will feature a shade structure with some smaller play areas, “multiple slides and stuff like that.”

The kindergarten through 2nd grade and the 3rd grade through 5th grade playgrounds will be side by side between the two wings near where the amphitheater will be located. While there will technically be two areas, they’ll be laid out so that it can all be used at once.

“All of that equipment is set up for anyone up to the age of 12,” Owens said. “If (for instance) all 2nd graders are outside at recess at the same time, the entire 2nd grade class can use the entire area.”

There will be a space in between the two playgrounds for fire engine access should that be necessary.