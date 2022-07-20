ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Local contestants celebrate pageant victories

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local women are celebrating their newly crowned titles, along with another woman who won last year. Bethany Stevens not...

foxrochester.com

13 WHAM

Friends, co-workers remember Keri Heine, RGH nurse found dead

Friends and co-workers of Keri Heine gathered outside Rochester General Hospital Thursday evening, after learning she had been found dead that morning. A vigil had already been planned, to show support in the search for Heine. The gathering continued, to celebrate her life instead. Heine had been a nurse at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New place to eat at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Seneca Park Zoo has a new place to refresh and grab something to eat. The Trailside Cafe opened Monday. It is an indoor dining location with an expanded menu that features locally grown food. The cafe will also serve as a catering hub for the zoo and gives the zoo the ability to host private catered events.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Two Morgan Management employees sentenced for bank larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two former employees of the real estate and investment management company, Morgan Management, were sentenced Thursday for bank larceny. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford sentenced Michael Tremiti to time served and a $500 fine. Frank Giacobbe was sentenced to one-year probation and a $500 fine.
BUFFALO, NY
CITY News

Democratic lawsuit seeks to keep VanBrederode off of Independence line

Former Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode will appear on the ballot with the Republican line regardless of this lawsuit’s outcome. A Democratic operative has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Republican state Senate candidate James VanBrederode from appearing on the Independence Party line on the November ballot. Nicholas Coffee, leader of the Gates Democratic Committee, is challenging petitions that VanBrederode filed with the Monroe County Board of Elections to secure the Independence...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

How to stay current with COVID-19 boosters

As fall approaches, there are concerns about a new wave of Covid infections. Dr. Dara Kass of the Department of Health and Human Services joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the recent FDA recommendations on updating boosters and what people need to know about possible new variants.
ROCHESTER, NY

