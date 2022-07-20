LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Wearing New Luka Doncic Shoes

In order to play good, you have to look good.

ORLANDO - With Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero coming into the league, one of the players he might look up to is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The two have a lot in common ... both are top picks with European backgrounds looking to be a trail blazer at their respective position.

Doncic is a great player to try and model your game after considering he's already accomplished so much in the first four seasons of his NBA career.

With three All-Star selections and three playoff trips (including a Western Conference Finals run) in his first four seasons, Doncic has emerged into one of the league's best young stars.

Banchero would love to follow in Doncic's footsteps, which might be why he's choosing to wear his new Air Jordan shoes.

The new shoes Banchero sports are the New Air Jordan 36 Low PE, or player exclusive.

Here's what Hypebeast had to say about the shoe ...

Much like the European star’s previously-shown player exclusives, the Jordan design teams elected to give the hardwood-ready model a bold, multi-colored outfit. Textured, tongues, collars, and synthetic mid-foot panels are all fitted with a brighter blue paint job. Aside from that, you’ll find “Prime-Electric Green” hits land on the lace toggles which are branded with the pro player’s logo, the midsole’s piping and the lipped-out spoilers. “Electro Purple-Pink” hits are woven into the toe boxes and mid-foot knitting for extra flair.

It's uncertain whether Banchero will wear Doncic's shoes during the regular season, but if he does, here's to hoping he has a career like Doncic is having so far in Dallas.