Rochester, NY

Leadership Rochester celebrates 30th anniversary

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadership Rochester is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a pair of events July 28. The...

foxrochester.com

WUHF

'Soul of the Women Concert'

The "Soul of the Women" concert will be held in Rochester this weekend on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Yoldan Smilez will host event and will be joined by Joy Little, Starr Elise, and Therese Lott. Producer Evans Buntley and Assistant Producer and Comedian Rudolph Valentino joined Good Day Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Pizza Place Teases a Second Location in WNY

We’re a proud bunch here in Western New York. Don’t make fun of our Buffalo Bills or Sabres or the “lack” of things to do here. Food is another thing outsiders shouldn’t knock about Buffalo. We love the local restaurants that make up our region and the classic Buffalo dishes the specialize in; chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
WUHF

Virtual Women of Color Summit to focus on Authenticity in Action

Eleversity has announced the Virtual Women of Color Summit 2022 to take place through Zoom on July 21st, July 28th, and August 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Per a press release, the conference will offer an opportunity to "engage with a national audience in discussions addressing systemic barriers, inequities, and disparities for women of color."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee convicted of 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A jury has convicted a man for a fatal shooting two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of murdering Paris Washington, 29, in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020. At the time of the murder, Holt was on parole for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
#The Rocexplorer Challenge
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Reopens After Massive Fire

Seafood lovers across Western New York rejoice because a very popular restaurant has reopened after being shut down to a massive fire. According to their Facebook page, The Boston Hotel's Steak and Crabshack is now reopened after being shut down due to a massive fire earlier this year. The fire...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Friends, co-workers remember Keri Heine, RGH nurse found dead

Friends and co-workers of Keri Heine gathered outside Rochester General Hospital Thursday evening, after learning she had been found dead that morning. A vigil had already been planned, to show support in the search for Heine. The gathering continued, to celebrate her life instead. Heine had been a nurse at...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Two Morgan Management employees sentenced for bank larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two former employees of the real estate and investment management company, Morgan Management, were sentenced Thursday for bank larceny. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford sentenced Michael Tremiti to time served and a $500 fine. Frank Giacobbe was sentenced to one-year probation and a $500 fine.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

WATCH: Woman gives donuts to officers at crime scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news caught on camera. News 8 photographer Eric Schedlbauer captured this scene at Bauman and Fairbanks in Rochester. This was near the scene of last night’s murder of an RPD officer — Anthony Mazurkiewicz — and wounding Officer Seng, as well as hurting another bystander.  Rochester police officer was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cannabis bakery to offer marijuana brownies and cupcakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A restaurant in Basom called "BiscuitLife" closed for the season last November and did not reopen in April as initially planned due to inflated costs. Now it's looking forward to finally reopening with a new, limited menu. Starting this Friday the "Cannabis Bakery" will only offer marijuana-infused brownies and cupcakes at its drive thru.
BASOM, NY
WXXI News

Rochester school board moves to push superintendent out

The Rochester Board of Education is pushing for Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small to step down. Commissioner James Patterson confirmed the board wants to cut short her contract. The move was first reported by the Democrat and Chronicle on Wednesday. According to another source with knowledge of the matter, Myers-Small had received...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY

