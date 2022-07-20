Leadership Rochester celebrates 30th anniversary

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

PHELPS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO