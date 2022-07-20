ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Veterinary nurses & technicians in demand

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're described as the everyday heroes who care for your pets at...

foxrochester.com

getnews.info

Kitchens By Premier Shares the Benefits of Laminate Countertops

Kitchens By Premier is a top kitchen and bathroom remodeling company serving Rochester and the surrounding areas. In a recent update, the remodelers shared the advantages that property owners reap from installing laminate countertops. Rochester, NY – In a website post, Kitchens By Premier shared the advantages of installing laminate...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TODAY WE GRIEVE

No recriminations, no finger pointing, no politics. Today, we just sit here numb, awash in the sorrow of loss. Tomorrow we will ask questions. About the suspect. About the law. About the protests and the politicians and the pastors. About the cowardice and depravity the mayor spoke of, about the war on his streets, about the battle in our society, about the divisions in our hearts.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
WUHF

Virtual Women of Color Summit to focus on Authenticity in Action

Eleversity has announced the Virtual Women of Color Summit 2022 to take place through Zoom on July 21st, July 28th, and August 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Per a press release, the conference will offer an opportunity to "engage with a national audience in discussions addressing systemic barriers, inequities, and disparities for women of color."
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Paige
WUHF

How to stay current with COVID-19 boosters

As fall approaches, there are concerns about a new wave of Covid infections. Dr. Dara Kass of the Department of Health and Human Services joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the recent FDA recommendations on updating boosters and what people need to know about possible new variants.
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Friends, co-workers remember Keri Heine, RGH nurse found dead

Friends and co-workers of Keri Heine gathered outside Rochester General Hospital Thursday evening, after learning she had been found dead that morning. A vigil had already been planned, to show support in the search for Heine. The gathering continued, to celebrate her life instead. Heine had been a nurse at...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Veterinary Care
FL Radio Group

Physician Joins Farmington Family Medicine

Dr. Morgan Paul recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health and is seeing patients of Farmington Family Medicine, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital located at 5505 Route 96 in Farmington. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Paul received his medical degree from the University of Toledo College of...
FARMINGTON, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
wutv29.com

ReAwaken America tour to stop at Batavia church

Genesee County, N.Y. — The controversial ReAwaken America tour will make a stop in our area after all. Days after the owner of the Main Street Armory canceled the tour's appearance next month, a Batavia church has agreed to host it. Cornerstone Church will host the speakers on Aug....
BATAVIA, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
DIY Photography

This is how they apply light-sensitive chemicals to film inside the Kodak Factory

We’re back in the Kodak factory in Rochester, New York today with Destin from Smarter Every Day. It’s the second part of a three-part series looking into exactly how Kodak makes its film stock for photographers. In part one, we saw a general overview of the mechanical processes involved in making the blank film base and in part two we find out how they actually make it light sensitive.
ROCHESTER, NY

