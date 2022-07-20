ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Gun, crack cocaine seized during Iredell County traffic stop, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago
Charod Terry, Teona Bruner (Iredell County Detention Center)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun and two baggies of crack cocaine were seized from an Iredell County duo after their vehicle was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle on July 15 after the driver allegedly made an illegal U-turn and attempted to avoid a license checking station on Amity Hill Road.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Teona Bruner of Statesville. 33-year-old Charod Terry of Mooresville was in the passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said one of the deputies noticed Terry acting “suspiciously” and placed his hands several times between his seat and passenger door.

Terry was asked to step out of the vehicle and he exited the passenger door. As he was stepping out, deputies said they saw a handgun where he had been seated, along with two plastic baggies.

Terry was detained as authorities determined he was a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Deputies searched the vehicle and seized two plastic bags that contained more than 14 grams of crack cocaine.

Terry and Bruner were both arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Terry was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Misdemeanor Possession of a Concealed Weapon, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Terry also had outstanding arrest warrants for Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, Driving While Impaired, Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and a warrant for Failure to Pay Child Support.

He was issued a $46,000 secured bond on the criminal charges and a $1,500 cash bond for the outstanding child support warrant.

Bruner was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

