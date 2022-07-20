Sandra Lee Bullock Francis – Service 7/22/22 11 a.m.

Wanda Marie Mills of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation for Wanda Mills will be Friday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Cladwell Chapel.
Linda Kay Dressler of Altenburg died Thursday at the age of 69. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. Burial is at the church cemetery. Visitation for Linda Dressler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning at 8:30 at Trinity...
Ruby Spain of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 91. The funeral will be 11:00 Tuesday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Central Cemetery. Visitation for Ruby Spain will be 5:00 Monday at the funeral home.
Michael Keesee of Irondale died Wednesday at the age of 45. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Michael Keesee will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the funeral home.
Jacqueline Komar of Ironton died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Jacqueline Komar is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Terry Thomas of St. Louis died last Friday at the age of 69. The funeral service is this Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Terry Thomas is Friday...
Five people, including three from Valles Mines, were injured late Friday afternoon, July 22, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Stormy Lane in St. Francois County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:20 p.m., Robert W. Young, 69, of Valles Mines was driving a southbound 2017 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the remains found Thursday in Madison County, Missouri belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m....
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721 is in the process of raising funds to erect a very large American flag in the future. Chip Price is the current Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He says it will be quite the spectacle once they have it placed. Price...
(Jefferson County) The 76th annual Jefferson County Fair gets underway Thursday evening with gates opening at 5. Tonight people can watch the Surdyke Motorcross starting at 7 in the STL Diesel Arena all while enjoying carnival rides and live musical entertainment from Sweetwater Holler at 8 at the RWZ Pavilion.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The sister of a St. Louis man who died while hiking in the Badlands of South Dakota said Friday that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate graduating from college and got lost trying to find his way back to his car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- When there’s rain in the forecast, residents on the east side of De Soto who live near Joachim Creek get nervous. James Mayfield had seven feet of water in his basement during the last major flood in 2016. “You’ve got to always be prepared and...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
(Madison County) Human remains found yesterday (thursday) in Madison County have been identified as that of Timothy Dees of Creve Couer. The 25-year old had been missing since February 28th with his last appearance in Fredericktown, where his family lives. Dees’ remains were discovered on private property according to the...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, were both arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Both are...
