Bicyclist, 71, Injured In Fall At State Border In Old Tappan

The 71-year-old bicyclist from Rockland hit a rough patch of road in Old Tappan, authorities said.

A 71-year-old Rockland bicyclist was hospitalized after a nasty fall at the state border in Old Tappan, authorities said.

The victim "hit an uneven patch of pavement in the roadway" near the corner of Old Tappan and Semino Road and fell off her bicycle" around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Police Lt. Robert W. Wacht said.

The Tappan, NY, woman -- who suffered a cut under her right eye and road rash on her shoulder and elbow -- couldn't recall falling, the lieutenant said.

Police tended to her until members of the Old Tappan Volunteer First Aid Corps and an ALS unit from Hackensack University Medical Center arrived, Wacht said.

The victim was taken to HUMC with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, he said.

