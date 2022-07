PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police officers arrested a man who is accused of committing more than 37 commercial burglaries between April and July of this year. Ismar Becirovic, 38, is accused of targeting commercial businesses that specialize in HVAC installations and repairs, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release Friday evening. He was placed under arrest at his home in the Feather Sound community of Clearwater.

