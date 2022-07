The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. “Make it a great night for the family. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band,” center Executive Director Donna Latham said. “The splash pad and playground will be open, and food trucks will be available for food and snacks. I hope our citizens will take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together with food, fellowship and good music. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!”

