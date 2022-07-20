ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Alleged suspect in Dellwood Drive shooting identified by deputies, charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder

By My Sherie Johnson
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspect in the shooting was identified as Michael T. Bass. Bass was charged with the following offenses:. Attempted Second Degree Murder. Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence. Resting an...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly shoots at vehicle with 4 children inside; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Highway 139. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, 33-year-old Meyakie Kensean Burks, who advised authorities that an individual came to his residence in a black SUV and allegedly made attempts to fight him.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged suspects in fraud investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspects in the case have been identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fraud cases where the alleged suspects gained […]
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for September 2021 homicide

UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office, Richard Lee Gilbert was found guilty of Second Degree Murder following a trial that began on Monday, July 18, 2022. The case stems from the September of 2021 homicide of Clara Hardwell. The State presented the testimony of several witnesses, including the investigating […]
KNOE TV8

Monroe Police in search of second-degree murder suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shot someone else after a domestic dispute. Monroe PD responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North 21st Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Officers located the victim, identified as Milton Smith, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wound.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. According to a court affidavit, deputies were called to a gas station around the area of Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 on Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said she was hiding in the bathroom until deputies arrived.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops leads to warrant arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Sunday evening after she reportedly gave a false name to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants. A Ruston Police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plate on Maple Street about 11 p.m. Sunday night. The driver said she did not have a driver’s license and identified herself as Deija Williams. A records check showed no results for that name.
RUSTON, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigate shooting

At approximately 7:15 pm on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to investigate a domestic violence disturbance on Dellwood Drive at 165 in Monroe. Deputies located the suspect at the location and upon attempting to arrest him, the suspect physically resisted the deputies. Deputies deployed a taser to subdue him but he continued physically resisting arrest. During the struggle with the deputies, the suspect produced a handgun, which discharged during the struggle. The suspect was wounded in the hand but was able to flee a short distance on foot before being taken into custody.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Firearm
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify. Anyone with any information about […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police arrest Rayville man after Richland Parish homicide

As the investigation has progressed, 19-year-old Johntaviuos Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. Sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of 22-year-old Quattrous Jones. He was arrested and booked into Richland Parish Detention Center. Sledge is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Thursday

A Dubach woman was arrested twice in the span of less than four hours Thursday after calls that she was acting erratically. At about 1:45 p.m. Lincoln Parish Deputy Jody Hoenke responded to Magnolia Corners Store on Hwy 563 in Simsboro regarding a woman without any pants walking around the parking lot cursing loudly.
SIMSBORO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for two brothers linked to a shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2022, around 10:30 PM, Monroe Police responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Adams Street. Before shots were fired, a crowd had gathered in the area for a memorial.  During the memorial, an argument ensued between a few of the parties in attendance. The […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tommy Clark: Grambling’s police chief and more

City of Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark has made his mark on not only the residents he protects, but also Lincoln Parish as well as the state of Louisiana as a whole. Clark can usually be found protecting the city he’s called home for 19 years, but Wednesday night he was in Baton Rouge at a conference for the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the organization he has served as president of over the past year.
GRAMBLING, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Ruston installing Tesla supercharging stations

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Tesla owners in Lincoln Parish will soon have a place to charge their vehicles. The city of Ruston is currently installing eight new Tesla supercharging stations. The eight Tesla Superchargers are being installed on 1315 Eagle Drive, adjacent to the multi-tenant shopping center by Wal Mart....
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy