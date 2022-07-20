ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

O’Rourke schedules town halls in Pecos, Midland

By Odessa American
 3 days ago
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) speaks during a stop on his “Keeping the Lights On” road trip tour Friday night at the Woodson Park Community Center in Odessa. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with a return to Pecos and Midland on Wednesday, a press release detailed.

The town hall meetings are public and open to members of the media. O’Rourke will return to the area to visit Alpine in September.

The Pecos town hall is set for noon at the Pecos Community Center, located at 715 S Park St, Pecos.

The Midland town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. at the MLK Community Center, located at 2300 Butternut Ln, Midland.

