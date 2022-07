Before any Kansas City Chiefs player on the roster can look ahead to the upcoming 2022 NFL season, they will all have to take part in training camp. The Chiefs are set to open up their training camp schedule on July 22 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Not only are the rookies on the team expected to report on Friday, but all injured players and the four total quarterbacks on the roster are also slated to feature on the day.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO