Join us in congratulating the 2022-23 High School Leadership Class!. (Photos from the 2021-2022 Leadership Class) Each student is about to begin this journey of practical knowledge beyond the classroom! This will be the 29th year that the Chamber of Commerce has facilitated this program for our county’s outstanding high school seniors. The students will participate in several classes throughout the school year including the Ropes Challenge Course in Commerce, Leadership through Service, Education & Tomorrow’s Opportunities, Ethical Decision Making, and Life Preparation. At the end of the program, the class will take a field trip to the DFW area for a day of learning, fun, food, and fellowship!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO