ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

East Morgan County Library News: Programs galore coming at the library in Brush

By Trevor Sanders
Brush News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are always busy here at East Morgan County Library. We’ve got programs for all ages, and as the summer comes to a close, we’re using our park and facilities to the max. Join us for our final Summer Reading Program today, July 20 at 3 p.m.! Nature’s Educators will be...

www.brushnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brush News Tribune

Special food distribution set up for July 30 at Morgan Community College

Partners from the Food Coalition of Morgan County have organized a special mobile pantry food distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Morgan Community College, according to a post on the Morgan County United Way Facebook page. This special food distribution is happening to replace the monthly distribution that...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Brush News Tribune

Brush City Council discusses parade water fights

A balance between good, clean fun and potential danger will need to be struck in the future related to Brush’s Independence Day Parade, some members of City Council have said. “It was a great parade, and a long parade,” City Administrator Monty Torres said. “It went well, I though....
BRUSH, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brush, CO
County
Morgan County, CO
Brush, CO
Government
Morgan County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
1310kfka.com

Gas war underway in small Weld County town

A gas war is brewing in one Weld County town. Just off exit 240 on I-25 in Firestone, you can find gas for under $4/gallon. Colorado is one of just a dozen states selling gas for prices that low, but with a state average of $4.78 a gallon, it’s evident that just a few stations are offering prices that low. Denver News 9 reports one station in Firestone which opened just a month ago was first to slash its price to $3.53/gallon. Another then went 10 cents lower per gallon. It’s causing gas lines, and sustained lower prices, forcing all the other service stations in the town to come down in price to compete. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
milehighcre.com

Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Greeley Sells for $37.5M

Centerplace Greeley, a 152,000-square-foot Safeway-anchored shopping center in Greeley, has sold for $37.55 million, according to property records. “Centerplace of Greeley dominates its region and features a tenant mix of predominantly national tenants that occupy 94% of the total gross leasable area,” said Ryan Bowlby, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) senior director, a division of Marcus & Millichap. “We had a robust market response from investors nationwide that resulted in highly competitive best and final bidding round. The selected buyer, Slate Grocery REIT, quickly conducted due diligence and closed, despite the recent national economic turbulence.” Drew Isaac, IPA senior director stated: “Demand is outpacing supply of grocery-anchored, high-performing assets like Centerplace of Greeley.” Bowlby and Isaac represented the seller, InvenTrust Properties (IVT), and procured the buyer.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Kevin Eastman sentenced to 2 life sentences in 2 murders

A Greeley man who was convicted of killing two people in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences as well as an additional 27 years. Kevin Eastman, 50, was convicted of murdering both Scott Sessions and Heather Frank within a week of each other.Sessions, a beloved musician, was found deceased in a Larimer County ditch west of Fort Collins. Frank was found deceased inside a remote Weld County home. Law enforcement believes Frank was involved in Sessions' murder, before she was killed. "He started a chain reaction that I'm sure he doesn't know anything about," Scott Sessions' father, Stanley Sessions, said in a statement. "What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family."  "My mom was more than just my mom," Heather Frank's son Alexander McLaughlin said in a statement. "She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day."  RELATED: Band Honors Murdered Trumpet Player: 'He Was Your Best Friend Forever'
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley double-murder case now rests with the jury

A verdict could come this week in a Greeley double-murder case. The jury in the trial of Kevin Eastman was handed the case Tuesday morning following closing arguments. Eastman is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and local musician Scott Sessions in February of 2020. Prosecutors argued Eastman cut Sessions’ throat and then tried to burn his body before dumping it in Pingree Park. They said he shot his ex-girlfriend twice in the chest before wrapping her body in plastic and trying to burn it on a property in Kersey where he worked. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense argued that Frank murdered Sessions over an alleged sexual assault and that Eastman’s boss murdered Frank-but they ignored alleged evidence because they already had their man. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Juices#Summer Reading Program#T T
9NEWS

Stylists and customers fight off attempted kidnapping at Brighton salon

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police credit the stylists and customers at a hair salon with saving the life of a domestic violence victim whose estranged partner is accused of trying to kidnap her from the salon in late June. The victim's estranged partner, Orlando Handy, punched, strangled and pushed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy