Antonio Conte has insisted that Bayern Munich's public courting of Harry Kane is 'a bit disrespectful' and that the striker is an important part of his Tottenham project. Bayern's interest in Kane has been floated in the German press in recent weeks, while manager Julian Nagelsmann recently admitted that while the striker would score plenty of goals in the Bundesliga, the club probably don't have the financial muscle to submit an acceptable bid to Spurs.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO