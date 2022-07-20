Mellow Mushroom Celebrates Christmas in July with Toys for Tots and Special Gift Card Offer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

This summer, Mellow Mushroom is bringing the spirit of holiday giving with a new Christmas in July promotion. From July 25th through July 31st, when customers spend $25 or more online in Mellow Mushroom gift cards, they will receive a $5 bonus for themselves and Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 towards the Marine Corps Toys for Tots effort.

Purchasing ‘Christmas in July’ Gift Cards Is Easy!

Guests can purchase Mellow Mushroom gift cards online at mellowmushroom.com July 25 - 31, 2022 and Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 to Toys for Tots

When a guest purchases a gift card from mellowmushroom.com/giftcards, they will automatically receive a $5 bonus for purchases of $25 or more

The bonus card is valid between July 26th - August 31st, 2022, on purchases of $25 or more

“Mellow Mushroom is honored to support Toys for Tots this summer by donating $5 for every $25 spent on our ‘Christmas in July’ gift cards,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “Mellow Mushroom and Toys for Tots share a commitment to local communities across the country. We are proud to work together to bring the giving spirit of the holidays into the summer.”

Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mellow Mushroom as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2022 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves. With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten.”

So even if you have been a little naughty this year, there is still time to do something nice for you and others and receive a bonus gift!

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 8.7 million less fortunate children in over 830 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 281 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.

