StyleScan Fuels Luxury Consignment Industry with Virtual Dressing by Partnering with theREMODA

StyleScan, the developer of virtual-dressing technology for the fashion industry, announced today a new partnership with theREMODA, a San Francisco-based digital marketplace for luxury vintage consignment. StyleScan’s innovative technology will enable theREMODA to showcase inventory with unprecedented inclusivity thanks to StyleScan’s wide range of sizes and skin tones.

StyleScan visualization tech as launched on luxury consignment e-tailer theREMODA. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With StyleScan, consignment platforms now have the opportunity to provide on-model imagery while also supporting inclusivity. Since luxury consignment platforms carry items in a variety of sizes, it has been nearly impossible and extremely costly to photograph inventory on models. Consumers are more likely to make a purchase when they identify with the models.

“StyleScan’s visualization technology allows us to generate inclusive on-model photos which elevate our online merchandising, offer a hyper-personalized experience to our customers, and arm us with a competitive advantage in the industry,” said theREMODA CEO and fashion industry veteran and stylist Olya Dzilikhova. “We examined several digital dressing software providers offering on-model imagery and the results were not on par with the aesthetic output produced by StyleScan,” she added. “Luxury retailers require a visual output that retains product integrity and looks realistic. StyleScan achieves that.”

StyleScan’s virtual model merchandising technology eliminates the need for photoshoots, enabling retailers to save money while generating zero waste. On-model imagery also gives brand partners an advantage in web searches; consumers are more likely to click on images of a real person, especially when their body type, skin tone and gender are represented.

“StyleScan enables theREMODA to present pre-loved pieces in a way that is more relatable to consumers, increasing engagement and brand loyalty,” said StyleScan CEO Larissa Posner.

StyleScan recently completed a $1 million funding round as reported by Fortune’s Term Sheet, bringing its total seed round capital to $3 million. StyleScan works with several luxury fashion companies; and several multi-billion-dollar apparel companies have begun piloting StyleScan’s tech. Among StyleScan’s clients include Natasha Zinko, Odds Concept, MILLIANNA, Figaru Jewelry, and Royal Revival.

Clients see positive results very quickly after implementing the digital-dressing technology. Alla Berman, of AllaBerman.com, saw a boost to engagement and conversions with StyleScan’s Model Switch functionality which offers various sizes and skin tones. “It all happened in a very short period of time,” she said. “We saw daily sessions increase by 25%, leading to a 47% increase in sales and 13% increase in conversions. The site’s most viewed item was powered by StyleScan. These analytics and increased engagement numbers are extremely promising.”

“By entering the luxury consignment market, we fuel e-tailor growth with virtual dressing with a level of science-backed quality that the industry hasn’t seen yet,” said StyleScan CEO Larissa Posner. “Consumers prioritize sustainable and inclusive brands, and StyleScan is at the forefront of this macrotrend.”

