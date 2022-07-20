ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hik7W_0gmFXFPY00

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005631/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The following products are subject to recall:

The products bear establishment number “P-44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced on January 19, 2022 and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022 and July 12, 2022. A limited quantity of products were sold directly to consumers.

No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.knorrfoodsolutionsrecall.com. Refunds will be provided with proof of purchase.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005631/en/

CONTACT: Unilever U.S. Media Relations Contact:

MediaRelations.USA@unilever.com

201-500-9100

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPERMARKET RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Unilever Food Solutions

PUB: 07/20/2022 10:18 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 10:18 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

Popular dark chocolate candy bars were recalled in Canada this week because they contain an undeclared allergen. The Fry's brand Orange Cream Dark Chocolate Bar was recalled because the bars include milk as an ingredient. This could be serious for anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk. The...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Over 10,000 pounds of pizza were recalled, so check your freezer

Pepperoni pizza fans who have Ready Dough Pizza products in their freezers should know about the new recall. The company is recalling 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that it produced without a federal inspection from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Moreover, the pizza products in the recall contain...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Chicken and Rice Soups Recalled

More than 16,000 pounds of soup are being pulled from store shelves after an undeclared allergen prompted a multi-country recall. A recall notice from U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Wednesday alerted consumers that MSI Express Inc. has recalled Unilever Food Solutions chicken and rice soup mix products due to the presence of milk, which was not included on the label of ingredients.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Du Jour#Foodsafety#Unilever Food Solutions
Popculture

Pancake Recall Issued

Consumers may want to exclude pancakes from their breakfast following an urgent recall. Hovis Ltd. on July 20 recalled certain pancake mixes after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. The recalled Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk contain egg, which is not mentioned on the label, meaning the pancakes pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Albertsons Recalls Seafood from 13 Grocery Chains Across 25 States

Albertsons has announced a recall on three varieties of its ReadyMeals seafood packages, it said in a notice issued on July 19 and shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The packages have allergens not listed on the label, posing a potentially life-threatening danger for individuals with allergies. The...
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

Reasons To Stop Using Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Immediately

Searching for the right dishwasher detergent can be intimidating. With shelves upon shelves of different brands and various types of detergents, it could be confusing making the right decision for your dishwashing needs. Of the major detergent choices, they come in liquid, powder, and single-dose solutions. Liquid dishwashing detergents contain...
therecipecritic.com

Frog Eye Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious frog eye salad is creamy, fluffy, and filled with pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows. It is perfect for bringing to any gathering or potluck. Trust me when I say this will fly off the table!
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy