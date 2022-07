A lifelong Democrat told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Biden has only given "empty promises" throughout his administration." "I just feel like Biden, what he does, especially for the Black community, is a bunch of empty promises, a bunch of promises for changes, different lifestyle. And he doesn't hold those up," said Chris McColough, a Nebraska father of three who voted for Biden in 2020.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO