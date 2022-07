July 24, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 23. Readers learned, “The old capital of Carter county is not going to remain in the dark any longer, even though she be under the shadow of the mountains. It is now served with electric lights made by power harnessed from the Doe river.”

