Gainesville, FL

Gators DL Commit Gavin Hill: 'I Just Bring That Pressure'

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago
You'll often hear a prospect deem the program they commit to as their "dream school."

When it comes to Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz defensive lineman and Florida Gators 2023 commit Gavin Hill, however, the term takes on a whole new and legitimate meaning compared to when the phrase is typically thrown around in the college football realm.

A native of Gainesville, Hill pledged to his hometown team in June, not long after earning an offer directly from head coach Billy Napier in his office at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

"Yeah, I mean, it was very special," Hill told AllGators at the North Central Florida Media Day in Gainesville on Monday. "When I got [the offer] I was like, ‘this crazy, like, I’ve always dreamed of it.’ Now we're gonna play for them."

What made the moment even more cherished was when Hill, sitting next to Napier, informed his ailing father that he had earned the ticket to play for the school he grew up admiring.

"The moment where my dad, I mean, I'm glad I was able to FaceTime him and let him know, because he was actually recovering from a stroke," Hill recalled, noting that his father is now in better shape. "I'm glad that he’s just still here and that he can see what's going on."

Upon his arrival at UF — which won't be more than a hop, skip and jump across town — Hill will place his trust in defensive line coach Sean Spener to develop his game into, eventually, an NFL-caliber player.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds with a wide frame to continue filling out, Spencer believes Hill is a versatile lineman who can play numerous positions for the Gators down the line. Hill will be used similarly during his senior season at Buchholz, next to a fellow Gators target in 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson.

"They like that I'm quick off the ball. I use my hands very well. And I just bring that pressure," Hill explained, adding that he can line up at the three-technique and 4i tackles as well as the five-technique end.

"I think I can play anywhere," Hill said. 'I'm actually gonna be playing some nose this year for the football season, and yeah, I feel like I can play anywhere."

Spencer's experience coaching in the pros, having spent the 2020-21 seasons with the New Yorn Giants after sending numerous linemen to the next level from his time at Penn State, gives Hill the confidence that he too can be developed into an NFL Draft prospect.

"That's the main goal, it's to get to the league," Hill shared. "[Spencer] put prior players in the league, so I gotta be on the list as one of those."

Hill will make a return visit to The Swamp at the end of July for Florida's recruit cookout and Friday Night Lights event on July 29.

