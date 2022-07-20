ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Five-Day Closure on 210 Freeway in Irwindale Set to Begin

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

IRWINDALE (CNS) - Motorists who rely on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Irwindale may want to reconsider their commuting plans for the next week, with a five-day closure beginning Wednesday evening on the westbound side of the roadway, along with lane reductions on the eastbound side.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, the westbound freeway will be closed between Irwindale Avenue and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, with traffic re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road, which will be reconfigured to handle three lanes of traffic in each direction.

The reconfiguration will continue through 4 a.m. July 26.

The closure is planned to accommodate upgrades being made on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

Caltrans warned motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes, such as the 10 or 60 freeways, or public transportation on the Metro L Line (Gold) or Metrolink.

According to the agency, the closure is part of a $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.

In addition to closing the westbound side of the freeway, ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed. Ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway will be blocked as well.

A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August.

