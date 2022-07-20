PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

Stockbridge Councilwoman Yolanda Barber received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on June 27. The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO