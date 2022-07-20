ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Freedom Depends on Your Vote! The Fate of Our Democracy Depends on Your Vote!. The Deadline to Register for the November 8th Midterm Elections is OCTOBER 11, 2022 Georgia Residents must be:. • A Citizen of the United States. • A legal resident of the state of Georgia...

www.savannahtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely. Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith. No reason was given,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro City Council tables $84k branding contract

By unanimous vote, the Statesboro City Council opted to halt consideration of an $84,000 contract for branding and marketing services with Jacksonville-based firm North Star. The decision was reached during their regular meeting on Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor and Council initially discussed the proposal during a June 21 work...
STATESBORO, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barber earns Certificate of Achievement at GMA Convention

Stockbridge Councilwoman Yolanda Barber received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on June 27. The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Chatham County, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
City
Register, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville church helps vaccinate community

HARDEEVILLE S.C. (WSAV) — Rising COVID cases are causing much concern in one Lowcountry town. Local church members are making sure cases don’t continue to rise.   Jasper County has seen 6,000 cases in the last few weeks, and church Leaders from St. Stephen AME church in Hardeeville knew there was a need for residents to […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a 4,000-acre industrial site says it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a Georgia county seeking to build a launch pad for commercial rockets. Union Carbine Corporation said in a statement Thursday that it no longer intends to sell the coastal land to Camden […]
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Feed The Boro to host July Food Drop this Saturday

Our July Food Drop, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 23rd. It will begin at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed The Boro (FTB) volunteers will...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Midterm Election#Election Day#The Savannah Tribune#Georgia Residents#The Board Of Registrars
WCBD Count on 2

34K gallons of sewage released into Bluffton neighborhood

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An estimated 34,000 gallons of sewage were released in Palmetto Bluff on Friday. According to Beaufort-Jasper Sewer and Water Authority (BJWSA), a lightning strike to a tree caused a sewer system in Palmetto Bluff to fail and overflow. The sewer released an estimated 34,000 gallons...
BLUFFTON, SC
connectsavannah.com

SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters

The city is seeking new, cleaner sources of energy, while renewable sources of downtown development projects never seem to dissipate. Want to know where the next construction project will take place? Look for “non-contributing” buildings that don’t add historic value to the district according to local zoning codes. You’ll see a couple poised for demolition and redevelopment in this week’s edition of Property Matters.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgetown residents opposed to potential housing development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposed development for hundreds of homes in Georgetown is getting push back from residents. Georgetown residents are saying “no” to rezoning plans for close to 400 homes. “We just don’t want that many houses across the street,” said Susana Lane, who lives in...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern University Army ROTC welcomes new professor

The Georgia Southern University Army ROTC program recently transitioned to new leadership under Lt. Col. Sean Hollars, who serves as the new Professor of Military Science. In his role, Hollars is responsible for leading the ROTC program and preparing cadets in the Eagle Battalion for a future in the Army. Read on to learn more about Hollars and his plans for his new role.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

S.C. DOT making progress on Hwy. 17 expansion project

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina commuters – work is still underway on the Highway 17 expansion project. We’re now about one year away from being able to drive on parts of the new road. You can see huge mounds of dirt along the road. They keep...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

1 person injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are on the scene of a shooting at Westlake Apartments. According to Lt. Chisholm, one person was shot at 8:24 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim suffered minor injures and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Stick with WTOC for updates.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Concertgoers leave behind piles of trash at Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. — On Saturday, some people attending a concert at theBeaufort Water Festival left behind a mess of bottles and cans for volunteers to clean up. Amy Beveridge shared these images with WJCL. "Trash cans were provided all over and emptied regularly so there was no excuse for...
BEAUFORT, SC
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Branch NAACP To Host A Community Cook Out

On Sunday, July 24, at 5:30 PM, the Savannah Branch NAACP will host TNT-40 Community Outreach for our monthly MASS Meeting and a Cookout in Yamacraw Village. The meeting will be held at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church, 575 West Bryan Street, with Rev. Christopher Pittman, Senior Pastor. This important...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renter’s Guide: Why prices are so high around Savannah and where to look

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rental prices are spiking nationwide, and hitting record highs in California, New York and Savannah, Ga. Experts say there are a number of factors driving up rent prices. Rentals have gotten so expensive in the greater Savannah area that some families are being forced to make difficult decisions.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy