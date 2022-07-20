ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

Blueberry Festival returns to Warrensburg

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fktvf_0gmFUlzx00
A sampling table from Warrensburg’s 2021 Blueberry Festival. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The highly-anticipated Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market Blueberry Festival is set to return on July 22, for its third year. The market will be held in the heart of the Warrensburg Mills Historic District, on River Street in the park across from Curtis Lumber.

The festival promises locally-grown berries and produce, live music, recipes, children’s events, and more. In addition to local vendors and berries, the event will feature early and late varieties of organically-grown fruit, preserves, baked goods, cheeses, and distilled beverages enhanced with blueberries.

Attendees can learn how to grow their own berries with information provided by Warren County Master Gardeners and local blueberry experts. There will be food sampling, beverage tasting, and free coffee available in the gazebo.

Shelby Burkhardt, director of Richards Library, will be at the event hosting hand and arm painting and take-and-make crafts for the kids. Local singer-songwriter Peter Burrall will brighten the afternoon with live music.

Though the event is free, donations are welcome and appreciated to keep the berries returning year after year. For more information, call (518) 466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local food pantries for the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, there are several food programs available for families needing support throughout the summer. The Food Pantries for the Capital District provides a helpful interactive map that identifies local food pantries, grab-and-go meal sites, and other food resources for families in need.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Cookoff on Saturday, July 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Cook-Off, hosted by Lark Hall is inviting all cooks and food lovers to whip up their favorite dishes for a chance to enter to win a prize. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lark Hall on Hudson Avenue.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrensburg, NY
Government
City
Warrensburg, NY
NEWS10 ABC

July 21 ‘Alive at Five’ concert moved to rain site

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to a heat advisory and inclement weather slated for early in the day, Albany’s free “Alive at Five” concert for Thursday, July 21, has been moved to the rain site at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch, under I-787. Thursday night’s performance, scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., features rock band “Ballyhoo!” with support from hip-hop and R&B artist “Souly Had” and the indie band “The E-Block.”
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany shoppers return plastic packaging to Market 32

On Saturday, shoppers with signs returned plastic packaging waste from Market 32, in an effort to highlight the urgent need for a packaging reduction act in the state legislature. Organizers said excessive single-use plastic packaging is a growing global environmental crisis.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueberries#Localevent#Local Life#Riverfront Farmers#Curtis Lumber#Richards Library
NEWS10 ABC

Getting bikes to kids in need in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  After walking the streets of Albany, Pastor Charlie Muller noticed one thing a lot of kids do not have: bikes. So, he bought nearly 150 to give away. “We’re always looking for the greater needs kids might have and one of those greater needs is transportation. If a kid in the […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Casino hosting blood drive on Monday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the Saratoga Casino Hotel is hosting the American Red Cross for a blood drive. Dozens of hotel staff will be onsite to accept donations from noon to 6 p.m. inside the casino hotel on Monday, July 25. “Every blood donation is important...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling center opens in Clifton Park for heatwave

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has announced that the Senior Community Center will provide a cooling center for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The Cooling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m., at 6 Clifton Common Court,
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George’s Krantz Cottage doubles size

On Thursday, a big one-year mark was hit in the village of Lake George. It's been one year since a family-owned house and office was reopened as the new Krantz Cottage, providing a vacation home to families with children living with forms of cancer and other severe illnesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling stations in Schenectady County for heatwave

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has released a list of cooling stations for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The cooling stations will be fully air-conditioned to provide respite from the heatwave. Cooling stations:. Hon. Karen B. Johnson...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
streetfoodblog.com

Restaurant 605 in Albany a taste powerhouse

Susie Davidson Powell’s opinions will return subsequent week. Locations and culinary traditions from throughout the U.S. and the globe get name-checked on the menu at Restaurant 605 in Albany: Buffalo, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Oklahoma, Rochester, China, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Vietnam. Studying the lineup, it is troublesome...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany spray pads extending hours this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four days does a heat wave make, and the city of Albany knows it. On Friday, City Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that city spray pads would keep the cool water coming for two additional hours this weekend, giving residents another way to beat heat that’s stayed in the 90s through much of the week.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy