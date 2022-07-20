Blueberry Festival returns to Warrensburg

A sampling table from Warrensburg’s 2021 Blueberry Festival. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The highly-anticipated Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market Blueberry Festival is set to return on July 22, for its third year. The market will be held in the heart of the Warrensburg Mills Historic District, on River Street in the park across from Curtis Lumber.

The festival promises locally-grown berries and produce, live music, recipes, children’s events, and more. In addition to local vendors and berries, the event will feature early and late varieties of organically-grown fruit, preserves, baked goods, cheeses, and distilled beverages enhanced with blueberries.

Attendees can learn how to grow their own berries with information provided by Warren County Master Gardeners and local blueberry experts. There will be food sampling, beverage tasting, and free coffee available in the gazebo.

Shelby Burkhardt, director of Richards Library, will be at the event hosting hand and arm painting and take-and-make crafts for the kids. Local singer-songwriter Peter Burrall will brighten the afternoon with live music.

Though the event is free, donations are welcome and appreciated to keep the berries returning year after year. For more information, call (518) 466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.