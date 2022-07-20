ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipley Placed on Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Zach Lentz
 3 days ago
DALLAS - The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

The list features Lew Nichols III from Central Michigan who led the nation in rushing last season. Highlighting the list are 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalists TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, Bijan Robinson of Texas, Sean Tucker of Syracuse and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. 2020 semifinalist Mohamed Ibrahim is also featured among the list of preseason candidates.

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.

Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M

Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin

Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall

Ronald Awaft (Sr.), UTEP

Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn

Isiaih Bowser (Sr.), UCF

British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina

Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State

Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois

Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois

Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB

Nate Carter (So.), UCONN

Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA

Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan

Travis Dye (Sr.), USC

Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest

Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan

Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State

Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado

Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College

Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss

Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma

Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern

Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State

Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech

Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP

TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State

George Holani (Jr.), Boise State

Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State

Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas

Austin Jones (Sr.), USC

Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State

Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State

Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State

DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB

Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin

Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU

Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State

Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina

Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal

Devin Neal (So.), Kansas

Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan

Nate Noel (So.), App State

Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri

Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State

Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State

Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF

Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas

Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas

Will Shipley (So.), Clemson

Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana

Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee

Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana

Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech

E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford

Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane

Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming

Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah

Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse

Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State

Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan

Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame

Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State

Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State

Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy

Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion

Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State

Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois

Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern

Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State

Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Honoring the legends of sports for 33 years, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum celebrates outstanding success in athletics. Based in Dallas, the series features major figures from a variety of sports. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum includes four luncheons and the prestigious Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a 12-day period this month. Fourteen of the association's 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates.

Following is the complete 2022 preseason watch list calendar:

Monday July 18: Maxwell Award

Tuesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award

Wednesday July 20: Doak Walker Award

Thursday July 21: Biletnikoff Award

Friday July 22: John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy

Monday July 25: Butkus Award & Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Tuesday July 26: Bronko Nagurski Trophy & Outland Trophy

Wednesday July 27: Lou Groza Award & Ray Guy Award

Thursday July 28: Paul Hornung Award & Wuerffel Trophy

Friday July 29: Walter Camp Award

Monday August 1: Bednarik Award

