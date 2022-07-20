Astros Snag Four Shortstops in Final Day of the 2022 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros selected four shortstops in their 10 picks Tuesday to close out the 2022 MLB Draft.

After selecting only collegiate prospects in the first two days of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Houston Astros took high school outfielder Ryan Clifford in the 11th round with the 343rd pick.

Clifford — who is committed to Vanderbilt — will most certainly receive an over-slot offer from the Astros. After taking only college players the first two days, Houston saved bonus money to go after MLB Pipeline's 92nd-best prospect.

It will be a daunting task to pry the 18-year-old away from Vanderbilt, but Clifford anticipates to sign with the Astros, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Clifford's athleticism and approach drew the Astros in, and according to MLB Pipeline , the lefty's swing is comparable to former Astros' prospect Seth Beer.

“(Clifford) was better and bigger than everyone at 15-16 so he dominated early," said agent Keith Grunewald who played with Clifford's father, John, in the Colorado Rockies' organization. "He has a good left-handed swing and his body looks the part.”

Clifford also posted this to his Twitter account:

In the 12th round, the Astros kick-started their shortstop selections with Zach Dezenzo at No. 373. The Ohio State product slashed .319/.413/.701 in 51 games this past year.

"My ability to drive in runs and produce offensively is definitely a strong suit for me," Dezenzo said. "But I also think coming from a Power Five the last four years, I've played a pretty high level for my four years in college, so the experience is definitely there. The maturity is definitely there. I'd say as a captain at Ohio State, I bring some of that leadership aspect too."

Dezenzo played 21 games in the MLB Draft League in 2022, starting 11 games at first base. The power-hitting shortstop could develop into a versatile infielder who can extend to left field in Houston's system.

"I envision myself developing in all areas of the game, becoming a more sound baseball player," Dezenzo said. "Grow my defensive game, grow my mental game and grow my approach."

The shortstop agreed to sign with Houston, he confirmed to Inside the Astros . Scout Scott Oberhelman was Dezenzo's man contact with the organization.

Continuing the shortstop selections in the 13th round, the Astros picked Jackson Loftin with the 403rd pick. At Oral Roberts, the righty had a 1.019 OPS with 35 walks to 34 strikeouts.

Loftin fits the mold of many disciplined hitters, and he also brings aggressive base running to the organization. The local Houstonian swiped 25 bags in 30 attempts in 2022. In 15 Northwoods League games this summer, Loftin stole 13 bags in 17 attempts.

“We have had some preliminary talks, but (the Astros) like my athleticism which makes me versatile to play a plethora of premium positions,” Loftin said.

Before transferring to Oral Roberts, the 22-year-old played three season at Sam Houston State after playing high school at Klein Collins in the Houston area. Loftin also confirmed to Inside The Astros he will sign with Houston.

"But man, it means the world to be drafted by them," Loftin said. "I’ve been a fan of the Astros my whole life and have been to over a hundred games at Minute Maid so it was a dream come true to get picked my them."

The Astros selected a third-consecutive shortstop in Tommy Sacco in the 14th round at pick No. 433. As a fifth-year senior at Texas Christian, the switch-hitter hit .355 with 14 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 60 games.

Like others, Sacco learned the Astros selected him minutes before the pick was announced. His primary contact with the team was scout Jim Stevenson — who believes the infielder will be an adequate contributor to the organization.

"The best thing I can bring is being consistent. That's kind of the thing that people have always complimented me on," Sacco said. "I don't get too high in the highs and to low on the lows. I'm very good at kind of standing in the middle, taking things for face value and focusing on the next step."

Sacco confirmed to Inside The Astros he has verbally agreed to sign with Houston.

"A year from now, ideally, I don't want to be in the same spot," Sacco said. "I'd love to see myself kind of develop infield wise, defensively, offensively and strength wise. I just like to see myself progressing and becoming the baseball player I know that I can be at a professional level."

In the 15th round, Houston selected right-handed pitcher Joey Mancini — the organization's first pitcher selection on the third day. At Boston College, Mancini struck out 63 batters over 76 2/3 innings in 2022.

Houston Astros' 16th-Round Pick Tim Borden II for Louisville in 2019 Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal

The Astros followed in the 16th round selecting their fourth collegiate shortstop of day three. With the 493rd pick, Houston took Georgia Tech's Tim Borden II — who slashed .335/.466/.689 with 20 home runs from the right side of the plate.

With the 523rd pick, the Astros selected first baseman Garrett McGowan from Pittsburgh State in the 17th round. In 2022, the lefty slapped 83 hits — 10 for doubles and 18 for home runs.

"My strongest attributes are my ability to hit for power and for contact, as well as being able to field at an extremely high level," McGowan said.

Similar to Sacco, McGowan's primary contact was Stevenson who invited him to a pre-draft workout over Twitter in late May. Stevenson praised the lefty's composure and approach in the batter's box as well as his defensive abilities. At first base this past year, McGowan didn't commit an error in 385 chances.

McGowan verbally agreed to sign with Houston after three seasons of collegiate baseball, he confirmed to Inside The Astros .

"In my first professional season, I am hoping to improve my vision and plate discipline and increase my walk percentage," McGowan said. "Looking ahead a year from now, I hope that I have become a better player in all areas of the game and have helped the team win as many games as possible."

In the 18th round, the organization selected only its second high schooler of the Draft in outfielder Isaiah Jackson from Cienega High School in Arizona. Jackson ranked No. 229 by MLB Pipeline with his 6-foot-3 frame and raw power from the left side. The 553rd pick will probably go unsigned and attend Arizona State.

The Astros went back-to-back with college catchers to conclude the 2022 Draft. In the 19th round, John Garcia was selected with the 583rd pick out of Grambling State, and in the 20th round, Ryan Wrobleski was selected out of Dallas Baptist with the 613th pick.

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Garcia slashed .409/.515/.679 through 55 games this season with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 67 RBI. The backstop has a 1.78-second pop time to second base, according to Goodro Catching , and has verbally agreed to sign with the Astros.

"I feel like I will bring joy to the team and excitement to the fans," Garcia said. "When I get my chance to be in the majors, I will try to bring another championship to the city of Houston by contributing on hitting and commanding the defense."

Wrobleski hit .318 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 38 games his senior season at Dallas Baptist. Playing most of his games behind home plate, the righty picked up starts in center field.

"I think the best attribute is if I end up getting to the big league level, a team can carry their third catcher that can play center and right field," Wrobleski said.

The catcher had minimal contact with Houston prior to his selection Tuesday, but he is eager to play baseball again after verbally agreeing to sign with the organization once his advisor broke the news to him.

"A year from now, five years from now, whatever, however long my career lasts, I just want to do it. I don't want to put pressure on myself with this being a great opportunity," Wrobleski said. "I can do this, it is a dream come true. Not a lot of people get this opportunity. So I just want to make the most of it."

With 21 selections in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Astros selected seven right-handed pitchers, five outfielders, four shortstops, three catchers, one left-handed pitcher and one first baseman. The deadline to sign draft picks is Aug. 1.

