ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Sexual misconduct charges dismissed against Randolph County ex-principal

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlP1q_0gmFSjIv00
Court gavel

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Charges have been dropped against a former elementary school principal once accused of sexual misconduct with a junior high student.

The State of Indiana and Randolph County filed a motion to dismiss charges against Ashley Breedlove on July 19. Records show the motion was granted the same day.

According to court documents, the alleged victim has requested the charges be dismissed.

The documents also cite inconsistency with the alleged victim’s testimony and the Department of Child Services no longer substantiating the allegations as further factors into the motion to dismiss.

The state says it does not believe it is possible to sustain a burden of proof at trial, so it is not pursuing the case.

Detectives in Randolph County were first approached in September of 2021 about a possibly inappropriate relationship between Breedlove and a student.

The student later told investigators he and Breedlove had sexual encounters while in her office. Court documents show the student gave conflicting statements about the occurrence of the sexual acts.

Breedlove resigned as principal in October of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man tried to strangle wife with extension cord

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie husband is accused of trying to kill his wife by strangling her with an extension cord. David McClure, 71, faces charges of attempted murder and strangulation in connection with the July attack, according to the Muncie Police Department. Police said McClure walked up from...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD deputy chief suspended after allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping, kissing female employees

CARMEL. Ind. — The Carmel Police Department’s deputy chief has been suspended and removed from his leadership position after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping and trying to kiss female coworkers. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ordered an external investigation into Joe Bickel after learning of the multiple claims, according to a release from the […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Anderson teen found safe

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old missing from Anderson. Indiana State Police said the teen was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. He is described as 5’10” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Randolph County, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Westfield police: Indy man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on vehicle theft charges early Friday morning after a chase with Westfield police, the Westfield Police Department announced. WPD said at about 2:30 a.m., officers received a hit on a vehicle reported stolen out of Indianapolis. The driver of the stolen...
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The State Of Indiana
FOX59

Crews rescue man, juvenile from Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. – Crews rescued a man and a juvenile from a lake in Anderson. Just before 7 o’clock Tuesday evening, crews were called out to Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson for a water rescue. “The water is high; the current is fast.  It can sweep you under quickly,” said Dave Cravens, Anderson Fire Chief. […]
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Ceremony on southeast side honors fallen service members

INDIANAPOLIS — A group that travels across the U.S. every year to honor fallen service members, made a stop on Indy’s southeast side Friday morning to hold a ceremony. Each year “Tribute to Fallen Soldiers” travels from Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery. Along the way, they make stops to highlight and honor the life of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy