Delaware State

DNREC, Woodlawn Trustees Preserve Access to Popular Trail Along Brandywine Creek

delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Hikers enjoy a walk along the entryway to a vital part of the northern Delaware trail system along the Brandywine Creek. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation worked with Woodlawn Trustees to purchase and preserve a parcel of land for public recreational...

news.delaware.gov

delaware.gov

First 2022 Delaware Evidence of West Nile Virus Detected in DNREC’s Sentinel Chickens

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. No Human Cases of WNV Reported to Date in State; Department of Agriculture Urges Equine Owners to Vaccinate Animals. West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in Delaware the first time for 2022 in a sentinel chicken, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. This initial finding was from a sentinel chicken station in southern New Castle County sampled by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Mosquito Control section and confirmed by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory on July 19. While there have been no reported WNV cases in humans this year in the state, Delawareans are reminded that the possibility of contracting mosquito-transmitted diseases, including WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), will continue until colder autumn temperatures in mid-October or later.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Mud Mill Pond Boat Ramp to Close Temporarily for Dam Improvements

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The dam at Mud Mill Pond near Marydel is to undergo renovation over the next six months to include replacing gates in the spillway and installation of stabilizing rip rap./DNREC photo. The Mud Mill Pond boat ramp and adjacent ramp parking lot...
MARYDEL, DE
delaware.gov

Division of Small Business Awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware Companies

MILFORD, Del. (July 21, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Thursday as winners of the fifth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants. Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a company that created a resorbable vascular stent, a Puerto Rican inspired bakery, an outdoor baseball facility and a cycling studio.
MILFORD, DE
delaware.gov

UPDATING: DNREC Monitoring and Investigating Excess Pollution Emissions Caused by Delaware City Refinery Outage

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. An outage early this morning at the Delaware City Refining Company that resulted in excess emissions of pollutants was resolved by midday when the refinery’s carbon monoxide boiler on the fluid coking unit was brought back online, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced this afternoon. The outage resulted in unpermitted emissions of carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide and particulate matter.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
delaware.gov

Governor John Carney Announces the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced today that seven women were selected for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. Out of the more than 50 applicants received by the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee, the Committee chose seven of the top nominees who have made significant contributions in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and issued the following statement:. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead...
WILMINGTON, DE
delaware.gov

State Auditor McGuiness Finds Issues with Patients’ Trust Funds

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of an Agreed Upon Procedures report titled “Department of Health and Social Services Delaware Psychiatric Center Patients’ Trust Fund.”. “The report released today is the first of three my office conducted reviewing Patients’ Trust Funds. Patients’...
DOVER, DE
delaware.gov

Money Still Available for Foster Youth to Pursue Higher Education

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The application period for the new ASPIRE529 program, which provides $529 for foster youth aging out of the system to use for expenses related to continuing their education, closes July 31, 2022. “Many young adults face a lot of financial obstacles as...
DELAWARE STATE

